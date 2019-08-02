Ajay and Atul Gupta File picture: Independent Media

The Gupta-owned mines are being sold off by business rescue practitioners, who appointed two companies: GoIndustry Dovebid and Park Village Auctions to facilitate the sales processes. This includes disposing of the coal mine assets-allocation at the Richards Bay Coal Terminal, as well as assessing all the offers that came in.

GoIndustry Dovebid, the business rescue practitioners of the Gupta-owned Optimum Coal Mine, Optimum Coal Terminal and Koornfontein Mines announced in a statement that no fewer than eight offers had been received for the assets of these companies.

They, together with representatives of the major creditors, are to engage with the prospective buyers over the coming weeks to agree on commercial terms to present to the companies’ body of creditors to vote in the form of a business-rescue plan.

GoIndustry Dovebid said the process was a “collaborative, competitive and transparent sales process”.

Optimum Coal Mine, Optimum Coal Terminal and Koornfontein Mines are owned by entities linked to the controversial Gupta family.

Optimum Coal Mine’s assets include an open-cast strip and underground sections, eight draglines, two processing plants, a railway siding, a rapid load-out facility and a 15 mega litre per day water-reclamation plant.

Operations can extend well beyond 2030, the company said.

Optimum’s Coal Terminal, a shareholder within the Richards Bay Coal Terminal, includes a 6.5 million ton annual coal export entitlement, it added.

Optimum Coal Mine supplies to an electricity-generating company.

Koornfontein Coal Mine includes a 1.5 million ton annual coal export entitlement.

It also combines the sale of the underground operations, three processing plants, two railway sidings and a rapid load-out facility.