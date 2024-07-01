Gwarube’s appointment as Basic Education Minister hailed, but Sadtu unhappy

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has criticised President Cyril’s Ramphosa’s appointment of the DA’s Siviwe Gwarube, as the new Minister of Basic Education. According to the national teachers union, a DA member’s appointment to the basic education office was an extension of apartheid, where black people were entrenched in a poor and unequal education system.

Sadtu claimed that the DA had long declared war against the union. Sadtu general-secretary, Mugwena Maluleke, said: “The DA has always made Sadtu its enemy number one. Even its election manifesto declared war against Sadtu, lamenting that the union was too strong and must be dealt with. They said they believe that the failures of the education system is because the ANC has allowed our education system to be captured by the vested interests of Sadtu. “The DA refuses to acknowledge the role of colonial and apartheid education systems which entrenched inequalities for centuries and decades but puts the blame on Sadtu, teachers and learners.”

But education activist, Hendrick Makaneta, described Gwarube’s appointment as the dawn of “a new era”. Makaneta noted that a young black woman presiding over this office demonstrated that the government of national unity was moving towards a progressive Basic Education Department, which was littered with nuanced issues, such as poor infrastructure and unemployed teachers. He said that an office that was occupied by one minister for 15 years - Angie Motshekga - had ensured stability, instead of a jumble of ministers. Hence, Gwarube must garner all the support from stakeholders and relevant people to tackle internal issues in office.

“The appointment of Gwarube signals the beginning of a new era. The fact that a young person was appointed should be optimistic - it is the right appointment. She must work and be supported by stakeholders within the terrain to fulfil her mandate of taking the education sector to greater heights,” said Makaneta. Although Gwarube who holds a BA degree in Law, Politics and Philosophy from Rhodes University, does not have an education background Makaneta maintained that she could learn on the job. “The minister should familiarise herself with the requirements of the post, meet with relevant stakeholders in the department, including non-governmental organisations and hold a basic education imbizo,” said Makaneta.