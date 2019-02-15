Women stand outside the mine while waiting for news of their loved ones. PHOTO: ANA

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe was expected to visit Gloria mine in Middleburg, Mpumalanga on Friday after 13 alleged cable thieves died underground following a gas explosion. A further 22 people are believed to still be trapped and efforts to rescue them have been ongoing.

Mantashe's visit is to receive a progress report on rescue efforts regarding the 22 people who are still underground.

On Thursday the rescue efforts had to be temporarily suspended for safety reasons as it had been found that it would be unsafe for rescuers to go underground due to harmful gasses still there.

It was established that that a fan was needed to pump in fresh air underground so that the harmful gasses could dissipate.

Allegations are that on Sunday February 3, a group of men accessed the mine illegally with the intention to steal copper cables.

They were never seen again. On Wednesday, another group went down, probably to look for them.

However, when the last group also failed to come up, others also went down to look for them.

They managed to rescue two but one died immediately after reaching the surface.

Rescuers were also called and have since then been retrieving the bodies of the illegal miners.



