Habana recalls emotions from 2007 World Cup on lockdown live chat

Retired Springbok wing Bryan Habana kicked off All Blacks legend Dan Carter's lockdown live chat, as he shared how emotional winning the Rugby World Cup (RWC) was. The former Springbok hero became the first guest of Kicking It, a video call by Scottish television presenter Lee McKenzie, where he talks to rugby stars about their career. This episode is on Carter's social media pages. Habana, 36, said the emotions after the final whistle of winning the RWC in 2007 were unforgettable. He said the emotions could be summed by former player John Smit, who led the Boks to the World Cup title in 2007, when he dropped to his knees. “As a player, you have sacrificed and dedicated so much of yourself and given so much through the eight week period, when the final whistle blows that immediate sense of overcoming all those obstacles. “For us winning for the first time in France and being off home shores, we weren't really sure what the emotions were back home,” he said, adding that moment has absolutely no comparison in seeing what it meant to the country.

“I would take that moment much more than actually going up there and getting my RWC medal or being able to hold the trophy,” he said.

The former player also shared a fond memories, including Nelson Mandela's message to the team about the privilege of playing for their country.

“Playing rugby should be a privilege, it's something that enables you to go out there, show your God-given skills and bring people together. It definitely means so much more for us South Africans,” he said.

Habana said it was tough to face All Black Carter (the host). Carter was one of the players his coach had hammered in for the Boks to watch.

“Dan was so good at changing and manipulating situations, and it really did become frustrating. He'd vary things so much and have these other lethal people around him, so yeah, some great contests,” he said.

The retired player said the beautiful thing about playing the Top 14 rugby was the history and the culture within each individual club. He said sometimes it was the culture of singing like in Toulon (France) where the Pilou Pilou is sung before each match by a warrior sometimes semi-naked, sometimes fully naked.

“The uniqueness that comes with each club is so special, which is something we don't get in Super Rugby in the Southern Hemisphere unfortunately. The reason I went up to Europe was because I wanted to be surrounded by players that would constantly push me to be better,” Habana said, adding that at the parade after winning the double, they had about 65000 people lining the streets in Toulon.

“Winning a RWC for South Africa was the last time I'd really experienced that, that was really special,” he said.