Hairdressing Occupational Certificate is now a fully funded programme at Tvet Colleges

The Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation has announced that the Hairdressing Occupational Certificate is now a fully funded programme at Technical and Vocational And Training (TVET) Colleges. It’s an industry estimated to be valued around R25 million, with an estimated 3 000 Caucasian hair salons and about 34 000 Afro salons in the country.

Minister Blade Nzimande said that there are a lot of hairdressers, hairstylists and cosmetologists who offer a variety of hair and beauty services. “However, the majority of our South Africa’s black youth plays a very small role in this industry. This is as a result of their lack of formal training to offer such a service. The youth continue to get undervalued and exploited regardless of their services they offer and their lack of professional equipment’s and products to conduct this type of business,” he said. Nzimande said that in a country like South Africa, where the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) indicates that the number of youth remain vulnerable in the labour market, with the first quarter of 2023 results showing that the total number of unemployed youth (15-34 years) increased by 241 000 to 4,9 million, they have to seize all opportunities available to create sustainable jobs.

“This massive hairdressing industry can create lots of jobs and opportunities for our youth and improve the livelihoods of their families. As this government and our Higher Education and Training sector, we now have taken a conscious decision to formalise skills training in hairdressing by using Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges to offer a Hairdressing Occupational Certificate as a fully funded programme,” he said. Nzimande said that the programme has the potential to create employment and business opportunities for our youth, including those in rural and our township. “Given that the South African market is one of the leading emerging economies on the African continent, there is potential for high growth.

The cosmetic and personal care industry sector in the country has been growing steadily for the past few years. Thus, opening a hair and beauty salon is a good investment. It is safe to say that everyone from all walks of life needs their hair taken care of. As the population increases along with rising living standards, children, students, adults, and their families seek professional hair stylists and beauticians,” said the Minister