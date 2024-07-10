HandsOffMakhadzi EFF calls out Sports, Arts & Culture Ministry for victimising Makhadzi

The EFF has slammed the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture for victimising BET award winning Makhadzi. This as confusion continues to mar the recent announcement by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie’s decision to publish names of athletes and artists who receive funding from the department.

On Monday, McKenzie indicated that he will be publishing the details of athletes, super fans and artists who are being funded by his department in a bid to make the process of funding transparent. The minister promised to publish the names of artist by 10am on Wednesday, while his department in a statement said it has supported Makhadzi through performance gigs amounting to R230 000. This comes after the popular artist hinted that she had to pay from her pocket in order to attend the award ceremony in the US last week.

“The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has noted the public reaction that followed the recent instruction by the minister, for the department to publish the names of creatives and athletes who have received money from the department. “Subsequently, DSAC, has received enquiries from the media about the lack of financial support provided to Makhadzi by National Government on her recent trip to the BET Awards in the United States. Makhadzi made the country proud by receiving a BET Award for best new international artist. DSAC strongly rejects the assertion that it has not supported Makhadzi. Over the past 14 months, Makhadzi has been booked by the department to perform in several national engagements, receiving as much as R230 000,” said Zimasa Velaphi in a statement by the department. On Wednesday, in defence of Makhadzi and other artists, the EFF said instead of addressing their stance on official supporters, the department chose to deflect by disclosing the amounts of money they paid to Makhadzi for her performances and appearances. This attempt to portray these payments as a form of support is both disingenuous and reprehensible.

“Instead of addressing their stance on official supporters, the department chose to deflect by disclosing the amounts of money they paid to Makhadzi for her performances and appearances. This attempt to portray these payments as as a form of support is both disingenuous and reprehensible. “Let us be clear, the payments made to Makhadzi were for professional services rendered, not gratuitous support. To insinuate otherwise is to undermine her achievements and hard work. The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture should focus on addressing the numerous instances of mismanagement and corruption within their purview, particularly by top politicians, rather than targeting a successful black woman who has brought pride to our nation,” the EFF said. Responding to the raging debate on social media, BuildOneSA leader Mmusi Maimane said one DJ has benefited more than others through his close proximity to the ANC through his girlfriend who works for the president.