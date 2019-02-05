THREE panellists for the Roast of AKA taking place later this month. From left are Mark Fish, Francois Van Coke and Nina Hastie.

The first three roasters for the much anticipated Roast of AKA have been announced. Soccer legend Mark Fish will join comedienne Nina Hastie and rock star Francois Van Coke as they load some much needed ammunition to kill their sets on the night of the event.

Hastie is no stranger to the "dissing" scene and will surely be loaded with a lot of comebacks once she hits the stage.

Even though Fish is now infamously known for his social media bloop of using a picture of Hotstix Mabuse instead of Hugh Masekela, his skills on the field could prove useful to him as he dribbles around rapper AKA to make him the laughing stock.

“I am excited to be on the panel. This may be the only time I can roast him since he is king of roasting people on Twitter. Can't wait to meet all the panellists and make people laugh out loud. I think I am a funny guy but this shall be revealed on the day,” said Fish, who set the tone for the #MarkFishChallenge, which trends till this day whenever a high-profile person dies.

Hastie knows all about trends. The TV presenter keeps her eyes on the ball on the show Trending SA on 3 and will be ready to give it her all as she makes the hip-hop star trend for the roast.

"I'd love to see his mom Lynne Forbes on the panel; I doubt there's anyone who knows him better. I would roast him on skipping leg day the most. His whole leg is ankle. Maybe that's why he got a shoe sponsorship... Because having a whole leg as an ankle makes a shoe look very special.”

If you don't know Van Coke, you may know his band, Fokofpolisiekar. He will be trying his luck with AKA and the audience, who will be hearing what he has to say to the man with all the clap backs.

Pearl Thusi was recently announced as the roast master.

The Comedy Central Roast of AKA will take place at Montecasino on February 21.