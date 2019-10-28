File Picture: IOL

South African gun owners will have to declare their arms in December as the government pushes to eradicate guns on the streets. This comes after almost a decade that the country deployed a firearms amnesty. This decision was approved by the Portfolio Committee on Police in Parliament last week, a call that has been welcomed by many. The process will last until May. The proposed amnesty will be the fourth in the country. The first three amnesties resulted in almost 122202 legal and illegal firearms been collected and almost 2 million rounds of ammunition between 1994 and 2010.

Gun Free SA said it was pleased with the decision. Claire Taylor, a researcher at the organisation, said fewer shootings happen and lives are saved when guns are controlled and less available. “By recovering both legal and illegally held guns, amnesties reduce gun availability and thus the risk of shootings,” Taylor said.

The organisation has urged the government to put in place conditions to recover as many illegally held guns as possible, to create the opportunity for the voluntary surrender of legally-held guns and to ensure safe storage of all recovered and surrendered firearms. The South African Gun owners Association (Saga) said there was no amnesty notice before Parliament.

“Because we do not know whether firearm owners who had failed to renew their licences under the current Firearms Control Act, No 60 of 2000, would be allowed to simultaneously surrender with their “unlicensed” firearms make application for a new licence, we cannot properly advise members and the public as to their rights and what they should do,” said Saga spokesperson Gaye Marshall-Goodridge