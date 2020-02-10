Have you found your Mr Right, yet?









ENTREPRENEUR and self-published author Phindile Yende Phindile Yende started writing the book yet, you Married Him eight years ago, within the first few months of her marriage. “When I wrote the book it was more of a diary. When I was writing in my journal, it wasn’t for publishing purposes. I didn’t see it as that. It was more of how I succumbed to many societal pressures, ticking boxes, etc, and ended up marrying the person that I realised early on in the marriage that it wasn’t going to last.” She got married to her now former husband in March 2012. “As a woman you always try to do your best, that the marriage works out and there is also that thing of not wanting people to think that you got into this for nothing. So it took me six years to get a divorce.” The book is based on 22 types of men. Yende wanted it to appeal to single, married and even divorced women.

“There will be a character you relate to, that you may have dated, or are still married to. It is a book about just heeding the signs of the type of person you get into a marriage with.

“It defines the characters, what you may come across when you are married to these types of men.”

Yende said her research came from conversations she had with other women as well as her own experiences.

Yende is self-published and her book is available at most book retailers

“The characters have a real element to them but in the book they are fictitious.

“It’s all about my encounters with different women who had stories to share and people in my past.”

She said the title was addressed to herself.

“It was for me to take ownership of the decision that I made because no one said get married to this guy.

“It was that thing of me already seeing the signs and yet I married him. Often times as women we get into these marriages thinking we are going to change the guy and then he doesn’t change.”

Her divorce was made official two years ago. The couple dated for about three years before marrying.

“There were times I was happy in my marriage and I would put the book aside and there would be times where I was down and started journalling. How the book turned out, I was initially going to write about my own marriage but then it became about more characters so that other people can identify and realise they are not the only ones going through it.”

Yende is self-published and her book is available at most book retailers.

“When I was close to finishing my journal, I decided to turn it into a book. I finished when my divorce was finalised.”

Yende didn’t tell her family about the book, only selective few friends.The reception has been better than she expected.

“I think it’s a conversation a lot of women want. We don’t speak about it so it is okay to read about it.”

Yende said she hoped to take the book global.

“I would love to hold seminars and workshops to be able to speak about these things. We often take for granted the affect a marriage has on a woman’s entire life. It was affecting my work, I got depressed. I was an absent mom. That integral part of my life was affecting so much of me. So it is an important conversation, whether you are a celebrity, a businesswoman or a woman just trying to get by.”

Yende now co-parents her two boys with her ex.

“At the end of the day I always say what happens between you and your partner should never affect the children.”