Hawks arrest UIF scammers, including former employment and labour staff

Johannesburg - The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation and the Priority Crime Specialised Investigation detained six suspects, aged 36 to 58, in Mahikeng on June 10, 2023, for alleged fraudulent claims to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). It is alleged that the suspects – two of them former employees of the Department of Employment and Labour in the North West Provincial Government at the Mahikeng and Klerksdorp offices – and four recruiting agents allegedly recruited, under false pretences, unemployed individuals between 2019 and 2020.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said some of the claimants were allegedly informed that they were being assisted to lodge claims with the Drought Relief Fund, some were were allegedly claiming money from the UIF, others were allegedly informed that they would be employed at the South African Revenue Service, and some told that would be employed on the Nomalalemba Project and other projects. “The claimants were allegedly each given R50 to open bank accounts; however, the bank cards were kept by the suspects. “In addition, the claimants were allegedly made to complete UIF claim forms, masquerading as former employees of Impala Platinum Mine and Sibanye Ashanti Gold Mine.

“Subsequently, the suspects allegedly processed their claims, resulting in the Department of Employment and Labour suffering a loss of over R2 million.” Mathebula said the suspects were due to make their first appearance in the Mahikeng District Court on June 12, 2023, where they were to face charges of fraud, money laundering and theft. “The Provincial Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in the North West, Major General Patrick Mbotho, commended the investigation team for their sterling work and further lauded the National Prosecuting Authority for assisting the investigation team in building a watertight case against the suspects.