Hawks bust five suspects over the registration of fake firms and defrauding Sars of R4.2m in PAYE amounts

Five suspects in Mpumalanga are reported to have registered five "shell" companies and proceeded to submit and claim false PAYE (pay as you earn) credits to the South African Revenue Service, claiming undue funds. The false claims prejudiced the South African Revenue Services and caused actual losses to the revenue service amounting to over R4.2 million, the Hawks said.

The different amounts as per the various claims per entity were paid out by SARS into the different "shell" businesses/entities' bank accounts. The cases against against five entities and accused, Smangaliso Innocent Khoza, director of Simagalesibusisiwe Trading Enterprise cc; Busisiwe Prudence Nkosi, director of Madam and Eve General Trading cc; Sabelo Given Khumalo, director of Khuzudumo Trading (Pty) Ltd; Sipho Andrew Philane, director of Nqcebo Empire Projects (Pty) Ltd; and, Mfanzile Thulebone Msibi, director of Mexza Cleaning Services Primary Co-operative Limited cc charged on seven counts of fraud, theft or alternatively contravening the provisions of Section 235 of the Tax Administration Act, Act 28 of 2011. They are also charged on eight counts of contravening the provisions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, Act 121 of 1998 (money laundering) and went on trial in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday (May 18).