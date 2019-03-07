The Hawks are investigating senior municipal officials over their involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal.

The Hawks are gunning for senior officials in municipalities that are implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, after large-scale looting of the institution led to its collapse. The head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, confirmed in Parliament on Wednesday that they were not only investigating people implicated in Advocate Terry Motau’s “Great Bank Heist” report, but also those who transferred funds from municipalities to VBS in violation of regulations.

The Hawks said 19 municipalities had collectively deposited more than R1.8billion at the bank in violation of the Municipal Finance Management Act and National Treasury regulations.

Lebeya said they had obtained 143 statements from witnesses on the VBS matter.

The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and Musa Zondi, the spokesperson of the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Zweli Mkhize, said they welcomed the Hawks’ decision to go after officials implicated in the VBS looting.

Zondi said they had been calling for law enforcement agencies to act on this matter.

“The minister (Mkhize) called on law enforcement agencies to do what they needed to do,” said Zondi. “They are now doing what they need to do. If people need to be arrested, let it be.”

Samwu spokesperson Papiki Mohale said they welcomed the investigation and wanted officials to be arrested.

“This is one of the calls we have been making, that we should not just see people removed from their positions, but there should be jail terms,” said Mohale.

He added that there had been no consequences last year when the ANC removed seven mayors in Limpopo who had been linked to VBS.

“We saw seven mayors removed but there were no repercussions. It’s a great thing it’s happening now, although it has come late. But we believe justice will be served,” said Mohale.

The ruling party in North West also recalled four mayors over the VBS scandal.

Mkhize had told MPs that they needed to pursue all those who were implicated in the scandal. He said they needed to get to the bottom of the matter.

Several officials have either been suspended or fired in North West and Limpopo. However, Mkhize had told Parliament that some of the officials were refusing to give them any information.