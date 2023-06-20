Hawks launch manhunt for gang who allegedly committed CIT robbery in Tafelkop, Limpopo

Johannesburg - The Hawks have launched an intensive manhunt for the people behind the cash-in-transit robbery at Tafelkop, outside Groblersdal, on Monday, June 19, 2023. Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said two Marble Hall Fidelity Security guards were driving on the R579, in Tafelkop Majakaneng, when their cash truck was allegedly stopped by the occupants of a white Ford Ranger.

He said the truck’s tyres were punctured as a result of the shooting. “It is further alleged that approximately five suspects, armed with rifles and pistols approached them, forced them out of their cash truck, and robbed them of their two firearms (pistols),” Mmuroa said. “The suspects blasted the truck and took an undisclosed amount of cash, then drove away, using a white double-cab Ford Ranger.”

The Hawks confirmed that a case of robbery with aggravating circumstances (CIT) and contravention of Section 27(1)(c) of the Explosive Act 27 of 1956 was opened. “The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation is entrusted with the investigation of this matter. No arrest has been made,” Mmuroa said. “Anyone with information that can assist the police in arresting the suspects is requested to contact Polokwane-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Colonel Nkoane Makutu, on 071 351 7278, the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, or alternatively leave a tip-off on the MySAPS App.”