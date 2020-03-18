Hawks looking for foreign national who hacked cop to death with panga

Johannesburg - Police are looking for a foreign national accused of hacking a police officer to death with a panga while he was being arrested for allegedly raping his niece. Simon Matakura is said to have hacked Warrant Officer Thinandavha Stanley Mudau,53 ,to death on Sunday morning in Sibasa CBD, Limpopo. Afterwards, Matakura allegedly turned his attention towards his niece who was with the officer, attacking her with the panga too before fleeing the scene.

He's still on the run. Mudau had arrived in his office on Sunday morning to find the teenager, 17, who said she had been raped by her uncle, Matakura.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo of the national police said the officer then put the teenager into his vehicle to take her to the nearest police station where a statement would be taken and a case opened.

On the way there, the teenager spotted Matakura who was in his workshop.

When Mudau tried to arrest him, Matakura allegedly attacked him with a panga, killing him on the spot.

"His attempt to arrest the suspect turned fatal when the suspect produced a panga and hacked him. He died instantly on the scene."

Naidoo said the man then turned his attention towards his niece, hacking her with the same panga and seriously injuring her.

Captain Matimba Maluleke, Limpopo Hawks spokesperson, said the information they currently have on the suspect is that his name is Simon Matakura and he's a foreign national.

"We cannot confirm his exact country of origin as we did not manage to get hold of his passport," said Maluleke who confirmed that the rape victim is a foreign national too.

"The Hawks in Limpopo are appealing to anyone who may know the whereabouts of Matakura to please contact Captain Phineas Ramaite on 082 576 0932 of the SAPS on 08600 10111 or via the SAPS MySAPSApp. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous," Maluleke said.

