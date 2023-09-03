Hawks nab illegal miners in Limpopo

Johannesburg - Polokwane Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation members, assisted by the Pretoria-based National Intervention Unit (NIU), conducted a disruptive illegal mining operation that resulted in the arrest of three illegal miners at Bogalatladi village in the Apel policing area. According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, three illegal miners, Titus Moyo Kurauvone, 47, Reuben Mabelani, 45, and Tsietsi Motobejane, 29, were convicted and sentenced by the Sekhukhune Regional Court on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

According to Mmuroa, on January 23, this year, Polokwane Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation members, assisted by the Pretoria-based National Intervention Unit (NIU), conducted a disruptive illegal mining operation that resulted in the arrest of three illegal miners at Bogalatladi village in the Apel policing area. "During the operation, two large excavators, one tipper truck, and a large chrome stockpile with an estimated value of over R3.5 million were confiscated." "The accused were each out on R1000 bail until they were convicted and sentenced. Kurauvone and Motobejane were each fined R25 000 or 12 months imprisonment, whereas Mabelani was fined R18 000 or 12 months imprisonment," added Mmuroa.

The Hawks' operations to dismantle illegal mining networks in Limpopo Province are still continuing. Meanwhile, in the North West, SAPS and residents of Kutloanong shared valuable information with members on duty at Kutloanong Satellite Police Station about a suspect who was on his way to sell copper cable at a supermarket in Block 1. According to SAPS, members of the community reportedly apprehended the suspect with a copper cable, and another copper cable was found at the supermarket and seized by Odendaalsrus SAPS members.