Hawks seek help in tracing a woman who allegedly swindled victims of R18 million during 2021

Joburg - The Gauteng Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Hawks has issued a call for public assistance in tracing Shareen Govender, who allegedly swindled victims of an estimated R18 million during 2021. The suspect is believed to be still in the country, possibly around KwaZulu-Natal.

Captain Lloyd Ramovha said it is alleged that in March 2021, Govender pretended to be a director of Aurum Line Pty (Ltd), an existing personal protective equipment (PPE) company which she had no ties with. “It is reported that through the use of this company, she lured and misled potential investors to invest into her venture then promised high monthly returns on investments made, which never materialised,” Ramovha said. The spokesperson added that Govender’s victims grew tired of empty promises as she did not keep her end of the bargain.

“It became apparent that she falsified her documents for the sole purpose of extorting funds from the unsuspecting victims,” he said. According to the Hawks, the case was reported to the Joburg-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team and the probe revealed that Govender had several cases opened against her. “The public is urged to report her whereabouts to Captain Hennie Pretorius on 079 886 3555, information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality. Anyone who is harbouring her stands to be charged for complicity after the fact and defeating the ends of justice,” Ramovha said.

