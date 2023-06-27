He asked for it, said SAPS member after killing JMPD officer in altercation outside nightclub

Johannesburg - Ipid confirmed that it was investigating a case where two law enforcement officers had an altercation and one ended up dead, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. The incident happened outside a nightclub in the early hours of Tuesday. It was caught on video, and has gone viral, showing the incident before Officer Zikalala attacked the JMPD K9 and met his death.

Zikalala was seen approaching a car that was parked on Juta Street outside a club, carrying his pistol, swearing, and calling on the SAPS officer to come out of the car. Zikalala is seen attempting to slap the officer who was in the driver's seat; another individual is seen trying to stop him. Zikalala, while holding a gun, is heard shouting, "Come out", and swearing. In a short space of time, a hail of bullets was fired, and he dropped dead and was lying in a pool of blood.

Club-goers were heard screaming, and bouncers were heard asking revellers to go back inside the club. The Star is in a possession of communication between JMPD members, sharing details of the murder scene. "Good morning, Acting Chief of Police, Firearm-Related Incident Murder/attempted murder Officer: Zikalala

Sap no.: -— (withheld) Region K9 Date: 2023/06/26 Time of incident: +01h15

Time reported: 01H30 Location: Juta and De Beer streets, Braamfontein, JHB MPO Zikalala, attached to the K9 unit, was off duty and at a nightclub with his wife. When leaving, three unknown males who were occupants of a white VW Jetta prevented him from exiting the parking bay.

It is alleged that an argument ensued between MPO Zikalala and the driver, who was later identified as an off-duty SAPS member attached to Parkview police station. In the heated argument, the SAPS member shot MPO Zikalala six times in the upper torso, fatally killing him. Ipid, SAPS, LCRC attended the scene.

Injuries: MPO Zikalala deceased. JMPD Firearm not fired Shots fired: Six by SAPS member rounds from SAPS member, JMPD unknown.

Supervisior: Supt. Hoosen. Investigator: J Werner”, read the communication. The Star is also in the position of an audio file believed to be the voice of the SAPS member.

"The JMPD wanted to shoot me outside of the vehicle; he kept on saying I should come outside of the car. I tried avoiding him, but he kept on saying, 'Come out, come out.' I could see that if I drive away, he will shoot me; he just wanted me out. The only option I had was to shoot and make sure I paralysed him. If I shot him in the hand, he was going to shoot back. I needed to paralyse him. Unfortunately, I am using a lethal weapon; he passed on. But he asked for it; JMPD asked for it," said the SAPS officer. Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu confirmed the incident. "We are investigating a murder case; at this stage, no arrests made yet," said Raburabu.

Colleagues took to social media platforms such as Facebook to express their condolences. "Officer Zikalala, call sign XD33 of the JMPD K9 Unit, you have given 100% to the department and the citizens of this city. You have served and protected your city with honour. I was truly honoured to have a member of your calibre in the K9 unit. Your watch has ended too soon. RIP Ziks," wrote Sherraz Mahomed Hoosen. Another user, Kim Williams, wrote: "Deepest condolences, Supt. The whole thing is just beyond tragic. May you RIP, brother. Condolences to family, friends. Brothers and sisters."