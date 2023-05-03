He seemed well connected, says Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema, as she admits to visiting Thabo Bester in prison

Johannesburg - After multiple off-target guesses about a celebrity who had possibly visited the disgraced Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, popular actress Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema has announced that she visited him in prison. Ngema said that Bester drew them in by introducing himself as “TK Motsepe”, and that is how their business connection ensued.

She disclosed that the visit happened five years ago, and added that it was propelled by the need for money that he owed her. The actress took to Instagram to explain how their contact was made. “Thabo Bester was working in the entertainment industry and introduced himself as TK Motsepe, and that’s how we made contact. He seemed well connected and was able to organise meetings and big events, which I and many other public figures were booked for,” said Ngema.

“Till this day, I was never paid for some of the events that I was booked for in the 21st century. In 2018, I went to the prison to demand answers; it was a difficult time in my life, and he owed me money. “I’ve been extremely open about everything to those that have been investigating, and I have nothing to hide. I am not the person that went there on a regular basis, nor was I the last person to visit before his escape. “This was five years ago, and I have supporting documents at my disposal that prove I had only visited on one occasion. Dated: April 5, 2018. The media should stop vilifying his victims and using us as a tool for distraction because we also want answers.”