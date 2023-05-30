Health Department backtracks on cholera: ‘No cases in North West’

Johannesburg – The National Department of Health has provided clarity on the two laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera announced earlier today by the North West Department of Health. National Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said that it was discovered during discussions with North West health officials that two cases had already been reported under Gauteng because the two patients were screened, tested, and diagnosed with cholera while they were in Hammanskraal.

“The positive cases and deaths are counted under the province or district in which they were tested, not where the patients reside. This means the province of North West has no confirmed cases or outbreak of cholera at the moment,” the department said. Mohale added that the national and provincial departments would like to apologise for the communication error that occurred. “The department will provide a comprehensive update on the cholera outbreak in the country in the next 24 hours,” he said.

The National Department of Health reminded the public to continue practising personal hygiene and wash their hands thoroughly with water and soap or use sanitiser before handling food or after using the toilet. “All people who experience cholera-like symptoms (stomach cramps, diarrhoea, dehydration, and vomiting) are urged to present themselves to the nearest health facilities without delays to enable health workers to effectively manage the infection,” the department said. “The case finding and contact tracing activities are continuing, especially in the affected communities.”