Health Department Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo’s accused of sexual assault

The Health Department Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo is accused of sexually assaulting a Parliamentary male staffer. The staffer, aged 33, alleged that Dlomo allegedly touched his genitals and assaulted him, that includes pushing him to his bed.

According to reports from local media, the staffer was sent a R500 e-wallet and went to Dhlomo’s house in Cape Town. According to reports, the staffer went to Dhlomo’s house in September, allegedly to discuss the NHI with the DO. However, according to the accused the complainant allegedly took and consumed a banana from his fruits basket without asking. Sexual relations or scandals involving South African politicians is not a rare phenomenon, in the past some honourable members accused of the misconduct include former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, who allegedly had extramarital affairs and a viral video where he said “imagine this in your mouth”.

The latest ANC councillor, Tebogo Sepale, 43, from the Matlosana local municipality in North West, was arrested in May after a video of him performing sexual acts with a minor went viral on social media. Sepale faces 11 charges: two for statutory rape, three for violating a child with consent, one of manufacturing pornographic material, four of rape and one of sexual intimidation. The State could add more charges when the matter is transferred to a higher court. The SAPS confirmed investigating a case of sexual assault in the matter involving Dhlomo.

Western Cape Police said their office is not in a position to confirm the allegation of sexual assault by The Star enquiry, as it is not in their nature to disclose the identities of people who are implicated in sexual offences until they have pleaded in a court of law. “Notwithstanding the above, be advised that a sexual assault was reported at the Rondebosch police station in September 2023, and the circumstances are under investigation,” said WC SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut. Dhlomo was contacted, through his parliament office. A staff member referred The Star to one of the managers, however by the time of publication they had failed to reply.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengi-Motsiri was contacted for comment, but at the time of publication had not replied. Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngcakula’s office confirmed that the assault complaint was received. “I can confirm that the Speaker of Parliament received a complaint from the complainant,” said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.