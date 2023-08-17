Health HOD found guilty of contravening the Public Finance Management Act

Johannesburg – The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Kimberley has sentenced Dion Theys, head of the Department of Health in the Northern Cape, after he was found guilty of contravening Section 86(1) of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane, Theys, who was the acting HOD and accounting officer during the commissioning of the crime, is accused of having concluded three lease agreements with JP Hugo Trading, amounting to more than R13 million, without following proper PFMA prescripts and procurement processes.

"The trial, which started on March 29, 2022, and concluded on August 16, 2023, saw the prosecution led by senior advocate Isaac Mphela, from the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU), calling on several witnesses to testify during the trial against the accused," said Senokoatsane. Senokoatsane said the first witness called was the director-general of the Northern Cape, Justice Bekebeke, who outlined the processes of PFMA and how government personnel should toil when utilising the public purse, specifically applying the procurement processes. "The accused was out on bail of R30 000, and one of the bail conditions was that he surrendered his passport.