Health HOD found guilty of contravening the Public Finance Management Act

Johannesburg – The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Kimberley has sentenced Dion Theys, head of the Department of Health in the Northern Cape, after he was found guilty of contravening Section 86(1) of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane, Theys, who was the acting HOD and accounting officer during the commissioning of the crime, is accused of having concluded three lease agreements with JP Hugo Trading, amounting to more than R13 million, without following proper PFMA prescripts and procurement processes.
"The trial, which started on March 29, 2022, and concluded on August 16, 2023, saw the prosecution led by senior advocate Isaac Mphela, from the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU), calling on several witnesses to testify during the trial against the accused," said Senokoatsane.
Senokoatsane said the first witness called was the director-general of the Northern Cape, Justice Bekebeke, who outlined the processes of PFMA and how government personnel should toil when utilising the public purse, specifically applying the procurement processes.
"The accused was out on bail of R30 000, and one of the bail conditions was that he surrendered his passport.
“The trial, which took more than a year and details the seriousness the prosecution team took in ensuring that it prosecuted the case successfully, was finalised when the court sentenced the accused to a fine of R150 000 or three years’ imprisonment, of which R100 000 or two years’ imprisonment was suspended for five years, on condition that the accused is not found guilty of the same offence during the time of suspension," added Senokoatsane.
He further stated that the fine is payable as follows to the clerk of the court: R10 000 should be paid before or on September 7, 2023, and after that, R2 000 should be paid before or on the seventh of each consecutive month until the fine is fully paid up.
The Star