Health MEC unveils wall of remembrance for health workers who died in Boksburg gas tanker explosion

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has paid tribute to the 12 health workers who died during the gas tanker explosion on December 24, 2022. Nkomo-Ralehoko addressed guests, who included nurses and other officials, during the event held at the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Friday in honour of the health workers who tragically lost their lives just under a year ago.

The explosion, which claimed the lives of 41 people, including 11 nurses and a driver, took place on Christmas Eve last year. The 32-year-old driver of the gas tanker was arrested and charged with culpable homicide. He was, however, released and the case was dropped due to insufficient evidence. The fire affected the hospital’s accident and emergency unit (A&E), radiology unit, and various other sections of Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Addressing the guests, the MEC said the unveiling of the wall served as a solemn tribute to the selfless public servants who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, adding that their contribution will never be forgotten. “They are gone, but they will never be forgotten. This memorial stands as a reflection of the remarkable resilience and solidarity that have brought us together in the wake of such a devastating tragedy. It serves not only as a place of remembrance but also as a symbol of our commitment to continue their legacy of care and compassion. In their memory, we renew our dedication to serving our community with the same selflessness and strength they exemplified every day,“ Nkomo-Ralehoko said. She said the effects of the explosion resulted in suffering and devastation for the hospital and family members of the victims.