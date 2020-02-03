There are at least 165 South African students and 54 teachers currently living in Wuhan, China, and about 3000 students in that country. There are also two South Africans under quarantine for 14 days in Tianjin as they had moved from Wuhan to Tianjin, a neighbouring municipality, according to the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco).
Wuhan is the original source of the coronavirus.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday that there was no evidence to support repatriation or emergency evacuations of citizens at this stage as there were no reports of South Africans contracting the infection.
“What remains a key principle is limited movement; the more we move people around the more we enable the spread,” said the minister.