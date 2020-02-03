Health minister says there's no need to evacuate SA citizens in coronavirus China









In this photo released by Indonesian Foreign Ministry, Indonesian people who arrived from Wuhan, China, are sprayed antiseptic at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Indonesia. Picture (Indonesian Foreign Ministry via AP) Despite the declaration of the coronavirus as a public health emergency of international concern, the South African government has maintained that there is no need to evacuate its citizens living in China. There are at least 165 South African students and 54 teachers currently living in Wuhan, China, and about 3000 students in that country. There are also two South Africans under quarantine for 14 days in Tianjin as they had moved from Wuhan to Tianjin, a neighbouring municipality, according to the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco). Wuhan is the original source of the coronavirus. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday that there was no evidence to support repatriation or emergency evacuations of citizens at this stage as there were no reports of South Africans contracting the infection. “What remains a key principle is limited movement; the more we move people around the more we enable the spread,” said the minister.

Mkhize said that Dirco and the Department of Health were in continuous contact with the South African embassy in Beijing and the Chinese embassy in Pretoria.

The minister added that the department's Port Health Officials routinely conduct temperature screening for all international travellers, especially those from Asia.

He said 55 travellers were found with an elevated temperature but showed no coronavirus symptoms and none required isolation.

A South African traveller who went to South Korea told The Star that when they arrived, they were required to fill in a form declaring all their symptoms and list all the countries that they had travelled to in the last 14 days.

The traveller added that passenger's body temperatures were checked when they entered immigration and if a passenger's temperature was high, they were taken aside for further testing.

“If you are from China, you go straight into the quarantine line, even if your body temperature is okay,” they said.

More than 14300 cases of the virus have been confirmed globally and about 305 people have died. The first person to die outside mainland China was a man from the Philippines.

The Chinese embassy in South Africa announced that Ambassador Lin Songtian would host a media briefing today to update the public here on the situation.