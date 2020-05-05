Health officials screen Food Lovers Market employees after claims worker tested positive for Covid-19

Panic has spread among Soweto residents after a video circulated on social media alleging that a Food Lovers Market employee at Jabulani Mall had tested positive for the feared Covid-19. Food Lovers Market group director Nigel Meintjes dismissed the video as fake news when he said no staff member had tested positive. “The staff member in question went on normal sick leave on April 16 and was booked off for two weeks until April 30. We understand that this was for influenza. She was not tested for Covid-19 as she did not show any symptoms,” said Meintjes. Nevertheless, community leaders forced the store to close for two days and asked that all staff be tested. “An agreement was reached that the staff member in question would be tested and that the Gauteng Department of Health would be involved. Despite this agreement the EFF returned to the store yesterday, disrupting trading and publicly demanding that the store be closed,” said Meintjes.

The environmental health officials together with other officials also went to the store on Monday to conduct screening of employees.

City of Joburg deputy director of communications Nthatisi Modingoane said: “What happened is very unfortunate. At the moment it is hearsay. We tested that person and staff members were screened and no one showed any visible sign."

Modingoane urged the community members and leaders to work with health workers and to follow procedures.

“We try not to create panic, as spreading rumours creates stigma and makes people scared to come forward. It is very dangerous to just assume. We ask that the community give us time to deal with this issue and the results will be communicated with transparency,’’ he said.

Community leader Sibusiso Mnguni said they were concerned when the staff member came back to work after being in quarantine for 14 days.

“No precautionary measures were taken to ensure staff were protected. That’s when they asked us to intervene.”

Meintjes said all protocols would be followed should the staff member test positive. “If she tests positive, the franchisee will activate and follow all protocols which have been communicated to them in detail from head office. In the meantime, the store intends reopening and will trade as normal,’’ he said.

Protea Magistrate's Court was also closed on Monday to allow for disinfection after a visiting official tested positive for Covid-19.