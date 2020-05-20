Healthy shot of dopamine with Bongi Mvuyana

Bongi Mvuyana’s album, Dopamine, has every intention to please those who choose to listen to it. “Dopamine is about my journey of love. I called it that because dopamine is a neurotransmitter that we have in our bodies. Our bodies create it and it basically impacts on how we feel pleasure, it affects how we behave, our mood and even our sleep and how we process pain. “So I found that was very similar to how love behaves. Depending on what kind of dosage of love you are getting it also impacts those exact things.” The album sees her writing about her experiences, good and bad, with love. “I am not a hopeless romantic, but I would say that writing about love was my way of working through the experiences that I had been through - almost a way of releasing my trauma and embracing the beauty of love so that I could also learn and grow from that. I am hoping the album will do the same for somebody else.”

Mvuyana has released singles previously from the album with her latest I Don’t Know Why released on Friday.

“That song is about being in love with someone who may say they love you but doesn’t necessarily show it. They treat you badly and hurt you and take you through some of the hardest experiences you will go through and most painful emotions you will feel, but you don’t know why you keep staying and allowing them to do that.”

The album has been a work in progress, taking about three years to create and a few attempts to release it.

“Everything seems to be aligned now for the album to be released. It’s a bit strange to say since we are in lockdown, but from having grown as an artist and as a person it was the right time to do it,” she said.

For those who will hear her music for the first time via this album, Mvuyana wants them to be inspired by her authenticity.

A FUSION of soul and folk from across the world can be found on Bongi Mvuyana’s much-anticipated love album, Dopamine. Picture: Lawrence Manyaapelo Previdar

“I am a musician that fuses different influences and sounds that inspire me at any given point in time and package them in a way that delivers authentic messages and stories.

“I used to do performance poetry, writing spoken word and sometimes slam poetry as well. I have always been someone who understands the need for authentic messages and stories. So that’s what I try to carry through in my own music to make sure people find meaning in my story and have something valuable and of good quality standard. I tend to go for a live sound and collaborate a lot with other artists. Collaborations always increase creative output of a song.

“So the audience gets something fresh, meaningful and creative.”

Her love for music comes from deep within her, which she cannot live without. “It is one of those things that is difficult to explain. It is always something that is inside of you, no matter how much you try to run away from it. It puts you in a dark and weird space when you are not making music if you’re somebody who is innately supposed to be making music,” she said.

“For me it goes beyond something that I just do to be ‘famous’. In fact, I’m not sure if I want to be famous. I am so private and I like to keep to myself. I think the reason why I do music is because deep down inside of me I have so much to create and give.”