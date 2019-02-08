He spoke to The Star about his love for trivia games and fitness apps.
The Star (TS): What smartphone are you using and how long have you had it for?
Andile Ncube (AN): iPhone X, eight months.
TS: What are the best apps a smartphone should have, in your opinion?
AN: Besides the essentials of banking, travel, mail and social media. I love trivia games that have global online match-ups to test your general knowledge and sports trivia.
TS: How do you watch sports in this age of streaming?
AN:Being able to watch on my phone is absolutely essential because I have quite a busy schedule and I hate missing games. I’ve discovered the Vodacom Video Play app which is also quite brilliant and I’m currently watching the FA cup using it.
TS: If you could buy a gadget for the Minister of Sport, what would it be and why?
AN: Tough one. VR headset, just to give that feeling of being in real action.
TS: If you could come up with your own app what would you call it and what would it do?
AN: Definitely a sports trivia app.
TS: How do you use technology to ease your day to day tasks?
AN: My phone has my whole life on it - my e-mails and calendar lead me daily.
TS: Do you use any fitness apps on your phone? If so, what are they?
AN: Yes, I do. The Nike Training App is awesome in how it guides your workout no matter your fitness level.