ANDILE Ncube has achieved a lot in the media industry.

Andile Ncube has a lot of titles under his belt, including media personality, producer and MC. His passion for sports has led him to take on presenter roles, on various sports shows on the national broadcaster, and he continues to pave his way in the entertainment space. Ncube is working on the Vodacom Video Play campaign that allows people to watch the latest movies, series and music videos, wherever they are. He spoke to The Star about his love for trivia games and fitness apps.

The Star (TS): What smartphone are you using and how long have you had it for?

Andile Ncube (AN): iPhone X, eight months.

TS: What are the best apps a smartphone should have, in your opinion?

AN: Besides the essentials of banking, travel, mail and social media. I love trivia games that have global online match-ups to test your general knowledge and sports trivia.

TS: How do you watch sports in this age of streaming?

AN:Being able to watch on my phone is absolutely essential because I have quite a busy schedule and I hate missing games. I’ve discovered the Vodacom Video Play app which is also quite brilliant and I’m currently watching the FA cup using it.

TS: If you could buy a gadget for the Minister of Sport, what would it be and why?

AN: Tough one. VR headset, just to give that feeling of being in real action.

TS: If you could come up with your own app what would you call it and what would it do?

AN: Definitely a sports trivia app.

TS: How do you use technology to ease your day to day tasks?

AN: My phone has my whole life on it - my e-mails and calendar lead me daily.

TS: Do you use any fitness apps on your phone? If so, what are they?

AN: Yes, I do. The Nike Training App is awesome in how it guides your workout no matter your fitness level.