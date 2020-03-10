Heartbroken dad pleads with court to ensure daughter's killer dies in jail

As a way of imploring for deviation from the prescribed 15-year jail sentence for unpremeditated murders, a father has taken a judge through the trauma his family suffered after the brutal killing of his daughter. Wilson Ngobeni, father of student Tinyiko Ngobeni, wants the South Gauteng High Court to mete out the harshest sentence to convicted murderer Lunga Gumede, 30. Judge Francois du Plessis ruled last November that evidence before him proved that Gumede killed Tinyiko. The late Tinyiko Ngobeni. The Medical Biotechnology second-year student at the Vaal University of Technology met her untimely and brutal death in the hands of her boyfriend in 2016. While he drove away with her from her home in Katlehong, he claimed not to have known of her whereabouts when she went missing. Tinyiko’s lifeless body was found six days later in the bushes near the R55 road in Kliprivier. She had been strangled and her body was decomposed.

Tinyiko's father, Wilson Ngobeni.

Police arrested Gumede following an investigation. After a marathon trial, Judge Du Plessis found Gumede guilty of murder.

But the judge ruled that evidence before him failed to prove that Gumede premeditated the murder.

This finding meant Gumede was a candidate for a 15-year sentence, as prescribed in the country’s legislation.

Murders found to have been planned easily fetched life sentences.

Tinyiko's twin sister Tintswalo.

Ngobeni told the court that Gumede deserved “not anything less than a life sentence”.

The distraught father said he would in fact be happy with capital punishment.

“I wish to see him dying in jail. He was merciless (in killing my child). He must be killed mercilessly as well,” he told the court, testifying for aggravation of sentence.

Ngobeni revealed that his household found Tinyiko’s passing traumatic. He could not work between 2017 and 2018 due to the trauma, he revealed.

“I went to that bush, to my shock the first thing I saw were the legs of my daughter with the face laying down. I never thought that as a father one day I’d go collect the body of one of my daughters in the bush. The face could not be recognised. It was terrible,” he said.

His wife has not been the same since the murder.

Tinyiko’s twin sister, Tintswalo, had to be placed in the coffin twice before the burial as a tradition.

Gumede’s lawyer, Leona Fick, asked for a sentence less than 15 years, on grounds that he was a first-time offender and relatively young.

Prosecutor Robert Molokoane told the court that Gumede deserved no less than life behind bars.

Sentencing proceedings continue.