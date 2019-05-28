Lunga Shabalala is the host for the CellC Inanda Africa Polo.

Lunga Shabalala, actor, TV presenter and certified ‘heartthrob’ will host the most prestigious polo tournament on the African sporting and social calendar, the Cell C Inanda Africa Cup. Set to take place at the picturesque Inanda Club in Sandton, on Youth Day, the top polo players and teams are preparing for a grand day at the horses.

The Cup is known to produce outstanding African polo players from countries; Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe who will partake in an enthralling weekend of polo and glamour, packed with red carpet moments shared with many of Mzansi’s A-list celebrities.

This year’s theme, #ArtandAfricanSpirit, will showcase the vibrancy of Africa, taking inspiration from Africa’s iconic fashion designers and crafters who unleash a riot of colour, texture and bold ethnic patterns; a bold response to Africa and its authenticity.

The most stylish and sophisticated guests attending the event will be recognized with ‘Best Dressed Female’, ‘Best Dressed Male’, ‘Best Dressed Couple’ and ‘Best Dressed to the Theme On The Day’ awards, all of which will be presented by Shabalala.

“This opportunity could not have come at a better time; it is polo season in Johannesburg and I am really honoured to be part of this spectacle. I am looking forward to the tournament and the lifestyle prize giving session which will contribute to being one of the many highlights of the day,” said Shabalala.

The best players from the continent will have the opportunity of playing on some of the finest polo ponies in the country. It is a known fact that an average rider with a brilliant horse can play much better than his actual skill level, while the best player in the world cannot achieve much with the wrong horse. For polo, the speed and agility of the horses is just as vital as the ball skills, horsemanship and talent of the polo player.

“We are extremely honoured to add Lunga Shabalala to the long standing list of remarkable hosts we have had over the years. The 16th of June will be a truly exceptional experience for guests, players and club members. No doubt the fervor experienced on and off the field will be widely noticeable throughout the day," added Paul Oosthuizen, Inanda Club General Manager.



