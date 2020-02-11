Johannesburg - A gang of heavily armed men pushed a cash van off the road, forced it open with explosives and shot the driver before fleeing from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The incident happened on Monday evening near Kempton Park.
A video captured by nearby CCTV cameras allegedly showed the van travelling on the R25 just before 7pm. A car on its right hand side starts shooting at it which results in the cash van veering off the road.
The cash van drives on uncontrollably until it comes to a stop. Other vehicles that are aware of what is happening ahead make a U-turn, scared of driving into the fire.
After the cash van comes to a stop, two SUVs approach and a large group of men alight with guns. Explosive devices are then planted on the cash van, and the explosives go off at least three times.