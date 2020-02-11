Heavily armed gang shoots driver in the face and rob a cash van









File Picture. Johannesburg - A gang of heavily armed men pushed a cash van off the road, forced it open with explosives and shot the driver before fleeing from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The incident happened on Monday evening near Kempton Park. A video captured by nearby CCTV cameras allegedly showed the van travelling on the R25 just before 7pm. A car on its right hand side starts shooting at it which results in the cash van veering off the road. The cash van drives on uncontrollably until it comes to a stop. Other vehicles that are aware of what is happening ahead make a U-turn, scared of driving into the fire. After the cash van comes to a stop, two SUVs approach and a large group of men alight with guns. Explosive devices are then planted on the cash van, and the explosives go off at least three times.

UPDATE MONEY TRUCK ROBBERY : R25 STEGMAN STR. TERENURE AH. KEMPTON PARK. EMM. GP. PERPS IN GETAWAY TIGUAN, Q5 & GREY BMW. SHOT & BOMBED MONEY TRUCK. pic.twitter.com/kwrqeoX3ac — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) February 10, 2020

Police said the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and that the driver of the cash van was shot and wounded in the face.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili has appealed to the public for help in tracking down the gang. She said she could not confirm the number of suspects the police were looking for.

"I was told that it was a number of suspects," she said.

Police are investigating a case of cash-in transit robbery.

I heared all the noise and thought it was kinda strange and scary lightning then again Ithought I heared fireworks, I jst went inside the house and Locked the doors — Angela (@Nkosiang) February 10, 2020





Organized crime is big in SA. You wonder with all the noise from politicians with no plan,this is worrying. — The Daily TalkSA[ONLINE TV]🇿🇦TRANSPARENCY CENTER (@Thedailytalksa) February 10, 2020

- To assist the police in their investigation or if you have any information, please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

