Heavy police presence in Sandton ahead of the BRICS Summit

With South Africa hosting the 15th Summit of BRICS from August 22 to 24, there is a heavy police presence in Sandton City deployed to safeguard the summit. The discussion is expected to be attended by over 40 Heads of State, scores of government representatives as well as local and international dignitaries and summit delegates.

It has been revealed that the security forces parade will comprise officers from various disciplines of the SAPS and supporting security agencies. The City of Joburg has also advised motorists about roads that will be closed from August 20 until August 26. Maude Street – one-way traffic from 5th Street to West Street.

West Street – lanes closest to the convention centre will be closed. The lanes furthest away will be open for traffic. Alice Lane – lanes closest to the convention centre will be closed. The lanes furthest away will be open for traffic. 5th Street – lanes closest to the convention centre will be closed.

The lanes furthest away will be open for traffic. It has been further revealed that there will also be a significant security presence around the Sandton CBD for the duration of the summit. With scores of visitors set to grace South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of demonstrating the best of Ubuntu in his national address.

“As the week begins tomorrow, the streets of our country will be hubs of activity as visitors from various countries will be our guests. Let us welcome them and give them the warmth and hospitality that we are known for. “A number of them may choose to stay for a few days beyond the summit to visit the various beautiful parts of our country. I call on all of us to show them the very best of South African Ubuntu,” said Ramaphosa. He also mentioned the role of BRICS in the economy and said, #BRICS as a formation played an important role in the world due to its economic power, market potential, political influence and development co-operation. Yet the value of BRICS extends beyond its sheer size.