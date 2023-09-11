Heineken All-Invitational Inanda Polo promises a lifestyle affair

Johannesburg - The countdown to the Heineken All-Invitational Inanda Polo has begun, promising finesse in the sport and a memorable lifestyle experience. The affair is set to happen on September 17 at the prestigious Inanda Polo Club in Sandton in association with Mercedes-Benz, QMS Medicosmetics, and L’Or Espresso.

Following the theme of “playful luxury”, it is set to transform into a playground of excitement that blends with the exhilarating world of polo. Inanda Club Manager, Craig James, explains that this year’s Heineken All-Invitational Inanda Polo is shaking things up by introducing a mixed doubles tournament format. Two female and two male players team-up in an unprecedented display of skills and teamwork.

This will make for a tournament with strategy, camaraderie, and dazzling action that’s poised to redefine the sporting landscape. “We are thrilled to present the All-Invitational Inanda Polo Showdown that not only showcases the finesse of the sport but also embodies the values of diversity, the spirit of springtime, and the beauty of synergetic partnerships. The Heineken All-Invitational Inanda Polo in association with Mercedes-Benz, QMS, and L’Or Espresso will be a true reflection of how different strengths, industries, and vibrancies can come together in perfect harmony, much like the players and their horses on the polo field,” said James. “This year’s theme, ‘Playful Luxury’, is all about celebrating the finer things in life while embracing the joy of the unexpected. We are inviting guests to indulge in the thrill of polo while being immersed in an ambiance of relaxed opulence.”

“The event is a perfect mix of two guys and two ladies. We have the right teams participating in this tournament. The teams will play in a full knockout match. On Friday and Saturday, there will be big matches, and this will determine who will go through to the big day on the 17th in the finals.” “Everyone is going to be dressed in their beautiful, playful, luxurious outfits. We want to see people looking cool,” said James. The Inanda Polo Club, nestled against the vibrant Sandton skyline, provides a canvas for this spectacular event.