Heineken Silver - a first on the African continent

Heineken is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Heineken Silver. Crafted for a new generation to enjoy, it is an easy-to-drink, extra-refreshing 4% beer designed to be more accessible to more consumers. Launched in South Africa on June 1, the new offering is a first on the African continent. This addition to the iconic Heineken® portfolio brings an unparalleled level of crispness and smoothness, offering both beer enthusiasts and a host of new fans a premium taste experience like no other.

The innovation behind Silver is one of the most significant innovations over the past 150 years of the Heineken® brand and is set to captivate a younger audience that seeks a beer that not only satisfies their taste buds but also aligns with their desire for moderation and style. Marcel Swain, Head of Marketing at Heineken®, expressed his pride in introducing this innovative alcoholic beverage to Africa, where beer culture is vibrant and ever-evolving. “Through distinctive the taste of Heineken® Silver, we invite our consumers to savour the perfect blend of crispness and smoothness, crafted exclusively for their enjoyment.” This refreshing lager – brewed using an ice-cold process at -1°C – is the first of its kind to be introduced on the African continent, showcasing the brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries and continuous innovation. In essence, by bringing the new brew to South African shelves, Heineken Beverages aims to cater to the diverse market in South Africa while recognising the immense potential for the product to grow in the African market.

What truly sets Silver apart is its unparalleled smoothness, providing a truly elevated drinking experience, and through a distinctive brewing process, this refreshing beer achieves an extraordinary level of crispness that tantalises the taste buds with each sip. “This year marks a significant milestone - the incredible 150 year celebration of the Heineken® brand - it’s only fitting that we launch Heineken® Silver in celebration of our birthday. This new offering presents our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and an unmatched taste experience to our consumers. We know our customers will love the new addition to the family,” adds Swain. The 4% premium lager will be available nationwide, ensuring all beer lovers can find it at their favourite bars, restaurants local liquor stores. Whether enjoyed during social gatherings, celebrations or as a rewarding indulgence after a long day, Heineken® Silver promises to enhance every drinking occasion.

