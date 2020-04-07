Help keep the music playing during lockdown

South Africa is now half way through the 21-day lockdown to help curb the global coronavirus outbreak. The impact of the measure will be felt for a long time as those in the creative arts attempt to recover from the lack of income over this period. The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) at the start of the lockdown urged financial institutions to be lenient towards musicians in relation to their financial obligations. “The current state of the economy, exacerbated by the restrictions on movement of people, affected our members most severely and we are delighted that we have been in a position to lighten the burden somewhat. “Almost 10000 members benefited from a recent TV distribution of R63million which we completed on March 30,” said Samro chief executive Mark Rosin, adding that the response from the five banks had been positive.

He said that the paying out of royalties had also been a great help.

“It is one of our priorities to put more cash in the pockets of our members and this can only be achieved by ensuring we licence more, we continue to reduce our cost-to-income ratio and actively find other revenue streams.”

To date Samro has paid out R141m in radio play royalties.

DJ Lesh SA, a DJ and producer who is still trying to accumulate wealth, said he was relying heavily on growing his following on all platforms.

“That’s the current plan because everything is on shutdown. You can’t release new music on lockdown.

“Streaming services are a long-term type of income, you won’t stream today and get paid tomorrow. It’s not something that is going to maintain us right now.

“Now we are surviving off of our savings from previous gigs and royalties from Samro.”

The DJ, whose real name is Thulani Khumalo, added that the savings were not going to last long.

“We have possessions and brands to maintain.”

Khumalo said he was trying to stay positive and make sure he was adhering to government regulations.

“We need to make sure we make it easy for the country to go back to normal. People can listen to our music, stream it online. Radio can help by maintaining at least 80% local music on airplay; that can help us to balance as we try to get back to normal.”

Visual artist Jacob van Schalkwyk, who heads the Fine Arts Department at Stellenbosch University, said the lack of arts was an annihilation of culture.

“The art society is incredibly delicate and fragile. People who make art for a living, whether its theatre or fine arts, live on the margin already. We cannot get loans, we are uninsurable technically There are no bailouts for artists.”

He said artists could help lead the way during the lockdown. “I think artists can lead the way by helping everyone cope with uncertainty. Artists in Africa specifically are incredibly well versed in survival and problem- solving technologies. We know how to make things out of nothing surrounded by anxiety and uncertainty.”

He said the public could help show their support during this time by remembering that culture was the soul of society.

“Our stories, our ways of seeing our surroundings and our great works make us rich, wealthy and strong. We can support our artists by being willing to listen to their expertise in this time. Seek out the artists in your community, have a phone or online conversation, subscribe, listen and be willing to learn.

‘Humanity can’t survive on food or shelter alone: people need to live meaningful lives, especially when things get tough”

Van Schalkwyk added that the government’s Covid-19 Relief Programme was a good initiative.

“The department can also help by pushing the national government to cut banking fees, freeze rentals and credit card payments across the board until September. Also to allocate 10% of sin tax for five years to support existing artist networks financially.”

He added that artists should continue to keep their networks and communicate with each other.

“If we keep talking, there might be a way through. We need to pull our resources in a big way and we need assistance. There is no revenue any more.”