Help on the way for evicted 110-year-old Soweto gogo

The Collen Mashawana Foundation has pledged to help 110-year-old Kenaope Mosidi who was recently evicted from her home in Meadowlands, Soweto. On Wednesday and in a video that has since gone viral on social media, Mosidi is seen in her walking ring being chased out of her home by the new owner after one of her grandchildren reportedly sold the family home.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kedibone allegedly sold the three-room house to Jacob Moalusi who reportedly paid Kedibone R350 000 for the house. Collen Mashawana’s foundation seeks to help 110-year-old Kenaope Mosidi get a new home.Photo: Supplied. Members of the community and neighbours who came out in numbers to defend Mosidi claim Kedibone has never been a regular visitor at the Soweto home. Pitso Tone told The Star that Moalusi used a fake eviction letter to remove her grandmother from her home.

"I have a screen shot of the eviction letter that was used by the new home owner. That eviction letter is fake and he can't even show us proof of the R350 00 he said he paid for the house. There is no proof of this sale," Tone said. Moalusi, who is allaged to have arrived with his bodyguards, is accused of having damaged some of the gogo's household items. Annette Banda of the Collen Mashawana Foundation said they have made contact with the family in a bid to help Mosidi whose emotional wellbeing was a concern following the eviction.

Story continues below Advertisement

"As a foundation that priorities the elderly, we followed up on the story and engaged with the family to assess the situation. “We can confirm that social workers have been involved and gogo Mosidi was taken to hospital for a checkup to assess the impact that this might have caused. “She has since been taken to a place of safety and we can confirm that she is doing well under the circumstances. The furniture that was tossed into the street is also safe with one of the neighbours, "Banda said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The foundation said it will be making a follow up visit to the Soweto home to further establish its role in helping Mosidi and her family following this eviction. "In light of the fact that the gogo is currently safe, the issue of vacating her residence can create undue physical and emotional challenges, and we look forward to engaging the family further with the hope of finding ways in which we can assist," she said. Tone, who is one of the gogo's grandchildren, said Mosidi was still at the place of safety, adding that the family would be waiting with bated breath to find out who the real owner of the house is.

"It has been agreed that no one must move into the home until an investigation into the ownership of the house is completed. We welcome this decision which will reveal who the rightful owner of the house is. It can't be that a family home is sold and no one has proof of the transaction," Tone said. Ward councillor Philemon Tambani said the family was doing well under the circumstances, adding that the issue has become a legal matter which is currently under way. "We have just met with the family and the lawyers today. The family is doing okay under the circumstances as we have found them temporary accommodation. It can't be an easy situation as they are not living in their own home at the moment. We hope the situation will return to normal soon," Tambani said.