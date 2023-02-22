Helping proudly SA youth-owned brands fight the good fight

Johannesburg - After a successful launch last year, the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards return with a two-day affair on June 15 to recognise and empower proudly South African brands owned by the youth. Pat Mahlangu, the awards' founder, says he wants to change the narrative that youth are inactive and uninterested in making change.

He says the youth play an active role in the South African economy; however, they are not given enough recognition or the spotlight to acknowledge their impact on this. The awards will bridge that gap by empowering, educating, and fostering a brand-led South Africa. “A lot of misconceptions about youth-owned businesses. And one of the big misconceptions is that youth-owned brands are poor. But if you look at our winners for 2022, these are proper brands employing hundreds of young people. I mean, on average, our winner employs about 10 people. These are economically active businesses. It’s not just ideas. They pay tax. So that is the main misconception. And these people feed their families. So we are shining light on those businesses,” says Mahlangu. “Also, from a branding and marketing perspective, these brands have packaged themselves so well. Some of the brands don’t have a marketing budget, but their branding and quality, the way they communicate and what they offer, are of a higher standard.

“The youth in South Africa are the key drivers of job creation and sustainable economic growth necessary to building a better South Africa. Unlike before, today’s youth are no longer fighting a political fight, they are fighting an economic change for generations to come. With so many challenges they face, they still continue to thrive and grow. They are bold and courageous; they create opportunities and challenge the status quo.” Pat on Brands will shine a light on 16 youth-owned brands in 16 categories: accessories, agriculture, apparel (fashion brand and clothing), beauty: personal care and skincare, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), education (facilities and initiatives), food, footwear, home ware, media and creatives, NPOs and charities, services (cleaning, marketing, IT), technology, travel and tourism, and overall best brand. When asked how their panel of judges decides which businesses to award, he says they use specific criteria.