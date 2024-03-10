Hennessy partners with BAL to strengthen its authority and authenticity in urban culture

Hennessy, the world-renowned cognac brand and a leading cognac brand in South Africa and across the world, announced its marketing partnership with the Basketball Africa League (BAL) for the 2024 season with exciting festivities. This is BAL’s fourth season, and the line-up has been expanded to include a record 48 games in South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, and Rwanda, marking the first time BAL games will be played in South Africa and the league’s first games in four different countries.

Tipping off at the weekend at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria was the BAL season, which featured the top 12 club teams from 12 African countries. It is explained that Hennessy is more than a cognac, as the brand represents communities and culture, and Hennessy’s partnership with the BAL enables the brand to support a culture that brings people together through entertainment and camaraderie. Hennessy has curated an exclusive, immersive VIP experience at the BAL this weekend.

Well-known celebrities, influencers, and friends of the brand who will enjoy the games and the one-of-a-kind experience presented by Hennessy have also been part of the events. Stef Kondylis, market manager of Southern Africa at Moët Hennessy, stated: “This partnership is another showcase of Hennessy’s role in urban culture, bringing unforgettable moments to our fans worldwide. Since the spirit of the game is gaining more traction in the region of Africa, our efforts to build and sustain a community that thrives on the culture are not going unnoticed. The Hennessy VIP Experience at BAL is designed to allow guests to immerse themselves not only in the game but in the creative culture that lives beyond the court in true Hennessy style.” Daliwonga, Musa Keys, Shoulda da Guru, and Marco the DJ were among the entertainers who performed at the inaugural Kalahari Conference at Sunbet Arena during its first weekend.