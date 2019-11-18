Johannesburg - While parents rushed to get their children in coveted schools, they steered clear of certain ones. Parents don’t want to send their children to schools like Soshanguve Secondary School, which received only six admission applications for Grade 8 for 2020.
The secondary school with the least applications in the province is Dr Sam Motsuenyane Comprehensive School in Winterveldt, which received only three applications for admissions.
For admission into Grades 1 and 8, parents had to apply through the Gauteng Education Department’s online application system. Parents had to choose three schools, and could apply to schools within a 30km radius of where they live or work.
And it seems, good matric results are not enough to lure parents to take their children to these schools. In the case of Botse-Botse Secondary School in Soshanguve, glowing matric results didn’t stop the school from receiving only 16 applications.
In 2018, the quintile four school achieved a matric pass rate of 88.5%. Only 29 of the 243 candidates who wrote matric failed. Lucas Motsha- banosi Secondary School in Winterveldt received only 15 applications.