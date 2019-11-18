Here are the schools Gauteng parents are avoiding









Picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay Johannesburg - While parents rushed to get their children in coveted schools, they steered clear of certain ones. Parents don’t want to send their children to schools like Soshanguve Secondary School, which received only six admission applications for Grade 8 for 2020. The secondary school with the least applications in the province is Dr Sam Motsuenyane Comprehensive School in Winterveldt, which received only three applications for admissions. For admission into Grades 1 and 8, parents had to apply through the Gauteng Education Department’s online application system. Parents had to choose three schools, and could apply to schools within a 30km radius of where they live or work. And it seems, good matric results are not enough to lure parents to take their children to these schools. In the case of Botse-Botse Secondary School in Soshanguve, glowing matric results didn’t stop the school from receiving only 16 applications. In 2018, the quintile four school achieved a matric pass rate of 88.5%. Only 29 of the 243 candidates who wrote matric failed. Lucas Motsha- banosi Secondary School in Winterveldt received only 15 applications.

Dr Sam Motsuenyane Comprehensive School and Lucas Motshabanosi Secondary School fall under the Tshwane West district office. The high school in the same district that received the highest number of applications is Hoërskool Langenhoven, with space for 300 received 971 applications.

While is seems some parents don’t want their children in township schools, others seem to be popular. Schools like Unity High School in Daveyton and Bhukulani Senior Secondary School in Soweto received more than 1000 applications, while they can only accommodate 150 and 210 learners, respectively.

“This demonstrates that the investment by the department in township schools is paying off. The schools that have reached capacity are no longer available on the online system,” said Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Primary schools that are unpopular with parents include Bopanang Primary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, which received the lowest number of applications at 12. It is closely followed by Vukuzakhe Primary School in Sharpeville with only 14 applications, trailed by Wozanibone Interm Farm School in Bronkhorstspruit with 17 applications.

