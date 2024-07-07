Here’s a look into how your favourite celebs dressed up for the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Guests from all walks of life showcased their enthusiasm for this year’s “Ride the Wave” theme at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July that took place at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.
The prestigious affair offered a champagne experience of horse racing and entertainment and attracted local celebrities. It also went all out and showcased style, elegance, glamour, and creative ensembles.
The grandstand area of amazing suites, marquee village, and picnic areas inside the stadium provided the ideal setting for sophisticated networking and mingling.
The area provided the ideal venue for dining and entertainment while retaining the essence of race day, with world-class DJs spinning tunes into the wee hours of the morning.
Khosi Twala, who dazzled in a sparkling ensemble, was among the looks that received praise on social media.
Radio host Proverb
Lamiez Holworthy
Maps Maponyane
Thando Thabethe
Jessica Nkosi
Kwenzo Ngcobo
Ntandokazi Mncwabe, a Pietermaritzburg native and winner of the Classic Racewear – Female Category, drew inspiration for her design from an octopus.
Her outstanding ensemble won her a R2 500 gift card from Gateway Theatre of Shopping as well as a R5 000 award from Gold Circle and Schweppes.
Winner of the Classic Racewear – Male Category, Luvuyo Andiswa Mshengu, was overcome with emotion.
A second-year fashion student, he explained that he had taken the light coming through the waves and combined it with an ethnic print on a wax fabric. He added a mask because he thought it would enhance the overall effect of the ensemble.
Winners of the most striking couple – also from Pietermaritzburg – Samkelo Makhubalo and Sanele Mthethwa walked away with the first prize. Samkelo drew her inspiration from the movie “Titanic” and the character Jack Sparrow from the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean”.
She said she used calico and spray-painted it to give it a different and unique look and giving it an edge.
“The bottle that you see her holding is representative of the way people used to send messages,” she said.
Lungile Msomi, a resident of Pinetown and the winner of the Fascinator/Hat Category, stated that she prefers to recycle things, thus she created her masterpiece using items she already had at home, such as paper plates and a cake stand.
“This is a beautiful event. It gives us an opportunity to showcase our talent. There are not a lot of opportunities for fashion any more, I think its is just the Durban July and the Durban Fashion Fair,” she said.
