Here’s a look into how your favourite celebs dressed up for the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Guests from all walks of life showcased their enthusiasm for this year’s “Ride the Wave” theme at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July that took place at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. The prestigious affair offered a champagne experience of horse racing and entertainment and attracted local celebrities. It also went all out and showcased style, elegance, glamour, and creative ensembles.

The grandstand area of amazing suites, marquee village, and picnic areas inside the stadium provided the ideal setting for sophisticated networking and mingling. The area provided the ideal venue for dining and entertainment while retaining the essence of race day, with world-class DJs spinning tunes into the wee hours of the morning. Khosi Twala, who dazzled in a sparkling ensemble, was among the looks that received praise on social media.

Khosi Twala. Picture: Social Media Radio host Proverb Proverb. Picture: Supplied Lamiez Holworthy Lamiez Holworthy. Picture: Supplied Maps Maponyane

Media personality Maps Maponyane. Picture: Social Media Thando Thabethe Thando Thabethe. Picture: Social Media Jessica Nkosi Jessica Nkosi. Picture: Supplied Kwenzo Ngcobo

Kwenzo Ngcobo Ntandokazi Mncwabe, a Pietermaritzburg native and winner of the Classic Racewear – Female Category, drew inspiration for her design from an octopus. Her outstanding ensemble won her a R2 500 gift card from Gateway Theatre of Shopping as well as a R5 000 award from Gold Circle and Schweppes. Winner of the Classic Racewear – Female Category in the Hollywoodbets Durban July Raceday Fashion Experience presented by Durban Fashion Fair was Ntandokazi Mncwabe. Picture: Supplied Winner of the Classic Racewear – Male Category, Luvuyo Andiswa Mshengu, was overcome with emotion.

A second-year fashion student, he explained that he had taken the light coming through the waves and combined it with an ethnic print on a wax fabric. He added a mask because he thought it would enhance the overall effect of the ensemble. Top three in the Classic Racewear – Female Category at the Hollywoodbets Durban July Raceday Fashion Experience presented by Durban Fashion Fair were (from left) winner Ntandokazi Mncwabe, third-placed Andile Dladla and runner-up Snenhlanhla Msweli. Picture: Supplied. Winners of the most striking couple – also from Pietermaritzburg – Samkelo Makhubalo and Sanele Mthethwa walked away with the first prize. Samkelo drew her inspiration from the movie “Titanic” and the character Jack Sparrow from the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean”. She said she used calico and spray-painted it to give it a different and unique look and giving it an edge.