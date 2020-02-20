Herman Mashaba nearly collapsed Joburg, says mayor Geoff Makhubo









Geoff Makhubo Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has slammed his predecessor, saying the DA-led administration has brought the city to near financial collapse. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Makhubo detailed a number of issues within the Public Safety office, which was led by Michael Sun. Makhubo accused former mayor Herman Mashaba and Sun of being influenced by certain political parties. Makhubo identified the state of emergency services, JMPD and insourcing of security officers in the city as an immediate threat to the city. The mayor, who took over the reigns two months ago, revealed that despite the R172 million payment to a service provider, the city has only five fire engines servicing five million residents in the province.

Makhubo also said he had found some serious irregularities in the process of insourcing security officers.

This comes after the council decided to insource security officers in January 2018. According to Makhubo, the number of security officers was supposed to be 2 910 but 5021 security officers were hired.

“This is abuse of the city’s processes to meet party political ends and to create a sitting constituency whose task was to maintain the status-quo in governance.”

Makhubo said the JMPD officers did not have the required equipment, while 1500 new recruits that were paraded after completing training had been called back to training stating that they were deployed without completing their training modules.

In response to Makhubo’s allegations, Mashaba released a statement saying Makhubo should be wearing a prison chain and not a mayoral chain.

Parts of the statement reads: “From day one of the coalition government in 2016, Makhubo predicted the imminent financial collapse of the city citing an impending inability to make the next salary run. This never transpired.”

Mashaba said Makhubo’s claims about the JMPD recruits were equally disingenuous.

The former mayor added that Makhubo’s allegations about insourcing of security officers were an effort to track back the gains that were achieved by the coalition government in taking business away from the ANC-linked tenderpreneurs.

Makhubo assured residents of Johannesburg that the city remained committed to providing services and bringing finances back to normality.