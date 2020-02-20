Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Makhubo detailed a number of issues within the Public Safety office, which was led by Michael Sun.
Makhubo accused former mayor Herman Mashaba and Sun of being influenced by certain political parties.
Makhubo identified the state of emergency services, JMPD and insourcing of security officers in the city as an immediate threat to the city.
The mayor, who took over the reigns two months ago, revealed that despite the R172 million payment to a service provider, the city has only five fire engines servicing five million residents in the province.