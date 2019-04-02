Science and maths teacher Peter Tabichi won the $1m Global Teacher Prize for 2019, beating nine other finalists. Picture: Facebook

It has been a week since Peter Tabichi was awarded the prestigious Global Teacher Prize by the Varkey Foundation. As soon as the maths and physics teacher was crowned the winner on March 24 in Dubai, he attracted tributes and acclamation from across the world.

The climax of celebrating his victory was on Saturday, when he returned to the school that is the anchor of his win, Keriko Mixed High School, located in Nakuru County, about 180km north-west of the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The welcome was heroic. He was escorted from Nakuru town with Cabinet Secretary for Sport and Heritage Amina Mohamed, Nakuru county leaders as well as representatives of the Ministry of Education, the teachers' union and the Varkey Foundation.

Also in the procession were Tabichi's fellow teachers and pupils who, through songs, praised him for his humility and selflessness. At the school he was cheered through songs and dances by relatives, locals and pupils.

The celebration mood may be over but much was expected to be achieved through him or in his name.

The school’s deputy principal, John Wangai, was expecting an increase in enrolment of high-performing pupils.

“We believe we will be receiving pupils who have scored more than 300 marks. The ones we admitted have average marks of 240. But now, the parents and pupils will know they are coming to a good school,” he said.

The school was 10 years old and had 475 pupils and 18 teachers, seven of whom were on government payroll.

The deputy principal hoped that with Tabichi’s win, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) would consider deploying more teachers to the school.

“We would like to have another well-equipped lab, as currently we only have one where practicals for all the three science subjects (biology, chemistry and physics) are done,” said Wangai.

He also hoped for book donations to establish a complete and fully stocked library.

Wangai said his school would be introducing computer learning for pupils to acquire skills and expand their opportunities in career development.

However, Tabichi has recognised that it was not only the Keriko school that has a shortfall of key infrastructure.

Also much needed was a facility that would also enable pupils in neighbouring schools to undertake their practicals, hold a symposium or inter-school science competitions.

Tabichi said his intention was to invest in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) education and he would engage other partners locally and internationally to achieve this.

“I also intend to come up with Stem exchange programmes with local and global institutions,” he added.

“I would work towards developing ICT infrastructure in my school, as that’s where my passion is.”

The now famous teacher said he would be using more than 80% of his prize money in educating the needy bright learners and empowering the local community to become resilient to the effects of drought.

“My focus is not going to be just the children but to help the community adapt to climate change. I will be helping them adopt a model of growing drought-tolerant crops in kitchen gardens,” said Tabichi. - Xinhua