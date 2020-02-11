Hiccups hit varsities at start of academic year









Students clash with security personnel at Edgewood campus, UKZN, regarding student fees Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) It has not been a smooth registration process for university students in some parts of the country. The 2020 academic year officially commenced on February 3. However, some students have not been able to attend lectures due to historical debts, selection of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) accredited courses and accommodation, which led to the South African Union of Students calling for the shut down of campuses across the country. Things reached a climax at North West University (NWU) in Mahikeng as a protest erupted on January 28 which led to students vacating the campus. NWU spokesperson Louis Jacobs said: “Measures to enhance the safety of our staff and students have now been put in place.”

According to Jacobs, a group of senior students was assaulting other students and damaging property.

“The safety of students and staff on campus is increasingly in jeopardy.

“The university management has been in consultations with relevant stakeholders including the police.”

Meanwhile a number of returning students with historical debt at Wits University have also been facing some challenges with registering.

However, Wits SRC president Thuto Gabaphethe is confident that they will be able to assist affected students soon.

“We are aware of this matter and there are measures in place that we’ve already taken to ensure that we help these students.

“At present, we’re still negotiating with the university,” he said.

At the University of Johannesburg (UJ) not all NSFAS first year students were able to register for their desired courses, since some programmes have been phased out.

UJ Spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said: “These are qualifications that are in the process of being phased out by UJ.

“As a result, NSFAS will only fund continuing students enrolled, but first-year students will not be funded from the programmes.”

Esterhuizen said new programmes have been introduced and that NSFAS will continue funding students who enrolled in the new programmes.

Meanwhile, he said, all NSFAS qualifying students with an admitted status will be assisted, provided there is an academic space.