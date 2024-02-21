High cost of living is a nightmare for families struggling to make ends meet

South Africans have voiced their dismay over the exorbitant cost of living, resulting in many families surviving hand to mouth while others continue to struggle to make ends meet. The Star met 45-year-old mother of three, Amanda Njikelana, who speaks openly about her state of living, stressing that it is getting harder by the day with many responsibilities yet so little to take from.

“My work income barely sustains us because I am a single mother of three. Two are in school, while the other one works. At work, the money I earn is not enough. “So the R6500 that I earn pays rent of R1500. And then I need to do groceries for almost R2500. On the other hand, I need to take care of school expenses. I sometimes need to buy what is needed at school. For example, on Fridays, it’s civvies day, and it is expected that I cough up more money. “My older daughter and I work together to balance the standard of living. I also need to use transport to work, and sometimes we knock off late, which requires me to pay an extra fare. Whatever we earn is to just sustain us because everything is just expensive.”

Njikelana says with whatever is left from her pay, she still needs to take care of herself and buy cosmetics, including entertainment. She further reveals that the grant money she gets for her two children helps a lot to cover fees needed at school, and the announcement of its increase will come in handy. In response to concerns about the high cost of living, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that they will not be raising the general fuel fee in 2024/2025 when he was delivering his Budget Speech.