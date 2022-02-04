High court to case of ‘unsafe’ school

Rights of children violated by lack of safety Five years after a matric learner was electrocuted outside a mobile classroom at Geluksdal Secondary School, the court will hear an application about how her tragic death could have been prevented had the appropriate safety measures been instituted.

The South Gauteng High Court is expected to hear a case about unsafe school infrastructure five years after a Geluksdal Secondary School matric learner died after being electrocuted. On Monday, the court will hear a Mandamus application, in which public interest law centre Section 27 has been admitted as amicus curiae (friend of the court), about the unsafe infrastructure at Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan. The Mandamus application is pursued by two Gauteng parents, following the tragic death of their daughter, a matric learner at the school who died in January 2017.

According to the court papers, the girl died by electrocution two days short of her 18th birthday. She was electrocuted outside a mobile classroom at the school because of the Respondents’ (Gauteng Department of Education and the school) failure to timeously replace electrical equipment necessary to protect learners from electrocution. “The purpose of the Mandamus application is, therefore, to prevent the continuing violation of the constitutional rights of learners to basic education, an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being, children’s right to have their best interests considered as paramount in all matters concerning them, equality, dignity, and life,” the court papers stated. Section 27 said since the learner’s death, no actions have allegedly been taken to resolve the unsafe electrical wiring and other infrastructure problems at Geluksdal. According to the centre, between 2010 and 2017, the school suffered theft and vandalism of electrical safety equipment like circuit breakers, cables, distribution boxes and earth leakage at least three times.

“Despite being informed of the theft and vandalism, the district office and GDE did nothing. Because of their failure to replace this life-saving and statutorily required equipment, a learner died at school when they touched the metal door frame of a mobile classroom in a thunderstorm. But five years since this tragic death, as far as we are aware, the GDE has taken no action to resolve the unsafe school infrastructure and learners continue to be at risk of losing their lives while at school,” Section 27 said. The bereaved family, represented by Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Inc (CDH), hopes the court will intervene and protect other learners at the school from being harmed or killed in similar circumstances to their daughter. Section 27 said its submission offers context to the legacies of unsafe school infrastructure, and the lack of security and perimeter fencing at many Gauteng schools.

“Had the school been properly secured, as was required by the November 2020 deadline for the Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure, the recurring theft of the electrical equipment would have been less likely and the learner may not have died in the tragic way that she did,” the non-profit organisation said. In addition, Section 27 seeks to strengthen the law holding education officials accountable for failing to ensure the school environment is safe. “Unsafe school infrastructure has been the cause of too many injuries and deaths of learners while at school. The continued inaction of education departments to resolve dangerous school infrastructure is disgraceful, and public officials must be held responsible for their failure to ensure that the school environment is safe and conducive for learning,” said Section 27.