A report by the South African Cities Network has revealed how high power costs are affecting finances of several major cities.

The rocketing cost of electricity over recent years has left a dent in the finances of several major cities, as they see declines in revenue from power every time Eskom hikes prices. A report by the South African Cities Network (SACN), the State of City Finances 2018, has revealed that the experience of the major cities, which include Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, eThekwini and Cape Town, was that when Eskom increases unit prices, the payer base is reduced.

The soaring cost of power squeezes the pockets of residents already battling to afford other municipal rates.

“Between 2009/10 and 2017/18 Eskom electricity prices trebled, resulting in customers reducing their use of electricity through energy efficiency, theft or switching to alternative sources (solar),” said the study.

“This has had a direct impact on the revenue that cities get from electricity sales. A significant proportion of the decreases in electricity use comes from residential customers.”

Cities, most of which have their own power companies, previously used to make a surplus from electricity sales.

“Cities have historically used surpluses from selling water and electricity to cross-subsidise other services.

"However, these surpluses are being squeezed because of the rapid increase in bulk tariff charged by Eskom and the water boards. Although cities have not passed on the full increases to consumers, tariffs have increased and have resulted in reduced consumption of electricity and water.”

Eskom’s prices often increased by above-inflation figures. They rose 9.41% this month and will shoot up a further 8.1% in 2020 and 5.2% in 2021.

The SACN report favoured sourcing part of metros' power from independent power producers (IPPs). Pockets of society were opposed to IPPs on grounds that they would deplete traditional jobs in the sector.

“Cities need to decrease losses from theft and expenditure on bulk purchases (buy from independent power producers) and exploit alternative energy sources,” said the study.

But electricity wasn't the only basic need that has hit residents.

Property rates and charges for water, sanitation and waste collection services have on average been increasing at a higher rate than inflation since 2010.

“Although the affordability of municipal bills depends on both rates and charges, and household incomes, the affordability of all municipal bills relative to household income has declined across all income categories in all cities since 2015,” said the report.

Cities should act fast to avert financial crises. “The unaffordability of municipal bills is a threat to the sustainability of city finances.

“Cities could make their tariff structures less regressive through eliminating basic levies or monthly connection fees (especially to lower-income households), having inclining block tariffs that increase progressively (especially for very high levels of consumption) and offering special service packages to indigents,” it said. @BonganiNkosi87