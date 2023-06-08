High-flying brothers catch attention of the Hawks

Johannesburg - The Hawks are investigating a chief director of the Free State Education Department. Thato Nthunya caught the Hawks’ attention when his net salary of R55 000 seemed to enable him to obtain a Mercedes V-class 300d, a BMW X5, a Ford Wildtrak, and a Mini Cooper.

The Star’s sources in the Hawks have revealed that Nthunya bought two houses for R2.5 million each but sold one of the houses for R800 000, meaning that the house could have bought by someone else, for Thato. The Hawks are investigating who the buyer is and why the person would buy a government director a house. The Hawks believe that the investments in property are actually a government-backed operation between Nthunya and his younger brother, Olefile Nthunya, born on August 19, 1989. The younger Nthunya is said to be a thriving businessman in the province through his brother’s connections.

A property deeds search shows that a Bloemfontein property purchased at R1 750 000 in 2017 was sold at R918 000 in 2021 and registered on June 15, 2021. The property was purchased by TNT Tauren Agency Pty Ltd, a company owned by Olefile. A Free State tender audit found that Olefile was recently awarded a contract for the implementation of construction projects at various institutions of the Free State Department of Health. Thato is being investigated for using his position in the department to “negotiate for deals for him and his brother” in other departments.

The Nthunyas are known to be enjoying lavish and flamboyant lives with no social media presence. According to the specialised investigative unit, a company called Petogo Consulting, linked to Thato’s wife, has caught their radar. Thato is said to own a home in a lavish estate in Bloemfontein. At his appointment, Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana took a strong stance against corruption. In his first state of the province address, Dukwana said the province would no longer be used as a breeding ground for corruption.

“It is imperative that we restore the integrity and credibility of our government,” Dukwana said. “We have experienced the painful truth that fraud and corruption are not victimless crimes.” Dukwana noted the various ongoing investigations across provincial departments and said these investigations should be finalised and recommendations implemented. Dukwana is expected to launch an investigation into the Nthunyas. The Star has sent questions to the Free State Department of Health and the Department of Education.