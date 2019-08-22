File: Picture SAPS

Johannesburg - Hijackers have made off with industrial equipment and explosives that were on their way to a mine but which criminals also use for bombing cash-in-transit vehicles and ATMs. The truck, which was transporting the equipment to an undisclosed mine to use for blasting rocks, was hijacked around 9.30am on August 14 along the N12 near Zuurbekom.

According to West Rand District spokesperson Constable Lucky Matome, the white Isuzu KB250 bakkie with the registration number DS 80 FM GP was loaded with industrial equipment and explosives, some of which he said are used in the commission of violent crimes such as bombing of cash-in-transit vehicles and ATMs.

Matome said six or more suspects driving in three different vehicles, two VW Polos and a Nissan NP300 forced the victim and his crew off the road, while pointing them with firearms.

“During the ordeal victims were robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones and they were dropped off at an unknown location, unharmed.

"The suspects fled with the victim's vehicle that was loaded with Tioxler Mechanic Nuclear Device and other industrial equipment,” Matome added.

The District Commissioner of West Rand, Major General Kekana urged community members to come forth with any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the vehicle and its cargo.

"Community members are urged to contact the police immediately and not to attempt to touch these explosives as they are harmful. Furthermore, not to confront the suspects as the safety of our community is our priority,” Kekana said.

Anyone with information that can assist in this matter can contact Lieutenant Colonel Mashapa on 082 461 4435 or alternatively Crime stop on 08600 10111.

The Star