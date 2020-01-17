Historic Park Station's Rotunda building vandalised









Rotunda building is systematically being vandalised, with its roof being removed bit by bit. Heritage activists have reported that the historic Rotunda building in Braamfontein is being vandalised, with its roof being removed bit by bit. Johannesburg Heritage Foundation’s Flo Bird said the roof is being systematically stripped and no one is doing anything. Bird has appealed to the metro police department to step in. The building belongs to the Passenger Rail Agency South Africa (Prasa). Herbert Prins for the Egoli Heritage Foundation, in 2014, gave readers an idea of the importance of the site: “The Rotunda has architectural and aesthetic significance, but it also possesses cultural significance as defined in the National Heritage Resources Act (NHRA) as: ‘aesthetic, architectural, historical, scientific, social, spiritual, linguistic or technological’. With regard to the Rotunda, a case can be made for architectural, aesthetic, historical, social and technological significance. It is in addition, a landmark in the city. “The Rotunda building can be seen to be a part of the architectural ensemble of buildings that includes the passenger hall, the tall office building on the north side of the complex and the interdenominational chapel. A quite memorable space is created below the domed roof. The Rotunda pertains to the architectural style of the rest of the buildings designed by Kennedy, Furner, Irving Smith and Joubert.

“Being part of major developments of the railway station, in the late ’50s and early ’60s the Rotunda should be seen as having historical significance.

“As the place from which hundreds of thousands of passengers embarked, disembarked on or after journeys, and where they waited to be picked up by bus or by friends, the structure has some sociological significance.

“The dome is interesting from a technological perspective and may in diameter be one of the biggest in Johannesburg. The Rotunda is special by virtue of its form (round in plan) and dome capped volume.

“The Rotunda is not protected in terms of Section 34 of the NHRA because, though close to 60 years, it is not there yet. At this time the architectural style is generally undervalued, but this is expected to change. Experience has shown that given another 10 to 20 years, expert opinion regarding the significance of the Rotunda (as with other architectural styles belonging to other epochs) is likely to swing.

“The EHF is of the opinion that the Rotunda warrants class II heritage status. Therefore it strongly supports the motivation of the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation, namely that it be a Class II Heritage Site,” he said. Heritage Portal

Metrowatch was unable to get comment from Prasa at the time of publication.