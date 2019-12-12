“We conducted a cross-sectional survey involving 429 primary care- givers of children living with HIV in Malawi and found that more than 31% of primary caregivers reported that their child experienced emotional and behavioural difficulties,” said Dr Fatch Kalembo, a researcher based at the department of nursing and midwifery at Mzuzu University, Malawi.
The study, “Prevalence and factors associated with emotional and behavioural difficulties among children living with HIV in Malawi: a cross-sectional study”, was co-authored by Dr Mohammed Ali from the School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine at Curtin University (Australia), and researchers at the University of Malawi revealed that the burden associated with mental health problems in children living with HIV was significant.
“It was determined the primary caregivers’ younger ages, low levels of education, engagement in home duties and community, as well as the severe impact of the child’s illness on the family, all contributed to the mental health problems of children living with HIV,” Kalembo said.
The study found that 64% of children living with HIV in Malawi are between the ages of 6 and 12 and were not told they had HIV.