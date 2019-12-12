HIV positive and depressed kids likely to have suicidal thoughts, study









File Picture: In Malawi, caregivers are reluctant to tell their children they have HIV for fear of the impact on the child’s mental well-being. Studies have shown that children who had HIV and Aids, as well as depression and behavioural problems are significantly more likely to engage in suicidal behaviours, perform poorly at school, engage in risky sexual behaviours and have an increased risk of developing mental health problems during adolescence or adulthood. “We conducted a cross-sectional survey involving 429 primary care- givers of children living with HIV in Malawi and found that more than 31% of primary caregivers reported that their child experienced emotional and behavioural difficulties,” said Dr Fatch Kalembo, a researcher based at the department of nursing and midwifery at Mzuzu University, Malawi. The study, “Prevalence and factors associated with emotional and behavioural difficulties among children living with HIV in Malawi: a cross-sectional study”, was co-authored by Dr Mohammed Ali from the School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine at Curtin University (Australia), and researchers at the University of Malawi revealed that the burden associated with mental health problems in children living with HIV was significant. “It was determined the primary caregivers’ younger ages, low levels of education, engagement in home duties and community, as well as the severe impact of the child’s illness on the family, all contributed to the mental health problems of children living with HIV,” Kalembo said. The study found that 64% of children living with HIV in Malawi are between the ages of 6 and 12 and were not told they had HIV.

A mother of a 7-year old said: “We are afraid to tell a young child of 7 about his HIV status because he may tell his friends about his condition who may then discriminate against him”.

In 2011, the World Health Organisation (WHO) published guidelines for HIV disclosure counselling for children up to 12years old. The guidelines recommend that age-appropriate information be given to children as early as possible, with full disclosure taking place by the time the child is 12.

In Malawi, caregivers are reluctant to tell their children they have HIV for fear of the impact on the child’s mental well-being.

“When you tell your child about her HIV status, for instance, a 12-year-old child may ask you I’ve never slept with a man, how did I get this disease? You gave me this disease - this causes conflicts,” a mother of a 10-year-old boy said.

Dr Garth Kendall, also from Curtin’s School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine, said the research findings highlighted that other factors impacted the emotional well-being of children living with HIV more than the disclosure of the illness to the child.

“The WHO recommends that children living with HIV should be told about their HIV status to promote their physical and psychosocial well-being, but the results of our study indicate that disclosure of HIV does not necessarily affect this,” Kendall said.

“Instead, better support for the children living with HIV can lead to better health and development outcomes for parents, siblings and extended family members to help reduce the general burden of disease, and optimise the human capital of the population critical for Malawi’s economic development.” Media Monitoring Africa under Isu Elihle Awards, www.isuelihle.org