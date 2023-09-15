HIV positive sangoma in custody for alleged rape and attempted murder of two minor initiates

An HIV positive sangoma, Isaac Motaung, is expected back in the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court next month for rape and attempted murder. Motaung appeared in court yesterday for allegedly raping his initiates during initiation processes at his home in Alexandra.

According to locals, there had been reports accusing Motaung of alleged sexual shenanigans, but there was no evidence. NPA Gauteng division spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told media that Motaung is facing two counts of rape, compelled rape, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. Mjonondwane said the state alleges that a boy aged 12 and a girl aged 14 were raped by Motaung between 2020 to 2021, and they were thereafter forced to engage in sexual intercourse with each other.